DC United at Columbus Crew odds, picks and predictions

In Saturday’s MLS action, DC United (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) visits the Columbus Crew (0-1-0) at Lower.com Field in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the DC United vs. Columbus odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.

DC United picked up a 3-2 victory against Toronto FC in the opener last Saturday. M Theodore Ku-DiPietro set up F Christian Benteke in the 90th minute to tie the match 2-2. Ku-DiPietro then scored his 1st career MLS goal in the 8th minute of stoppage time to stun Toronto.

Columbus was on the short end of a 4-1 loss on the road against the Philadelphia Union. GK Patrick Schulte allowed 4 goals on 5 shots on target but was only playing because GK Eloy Room had been unable to secure a green card for the opener. Room has returned to training and should be set to resume his starting role Saturday.

DC United at Columbus Crew odds

Moneyline: DC United +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Columbus Crew -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Draw +310 (bet $100 to win $320)

DC United +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Columbus Crew -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Draw +310 (bet $100 to win $320) Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -120 | U: +100)

DC United at Columbus Crew picks and predictions

Prediction

Columbus Crew 2, DC United 1

COLUMBUS (-150) is the play as a moderate favorite, as it will bounce back on its home pitch after a disappointing opener against a tough foe on the road.

DC United may seem like a tempting play for the chance to multiply your initial wager by more than 4 times, but United was fortunate to win last week and won’t be able to strike gold in a 2nd straight outing.

The Crew are 2-0-1 across the past 3 meetings with United and has scored at least 2 goals in 5 straight in the series.

OVER 2.5 (-120) is the lean in this match. We saw a total of 5 goals in the first match for each team last weekend.

We have seen 3 or more total goals in each of the past 5 meetings in this series, including a 2-2 draw in the most recent meeting July 13 last season.

