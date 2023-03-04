DC United at Columbus Crew odds, picks and predictions
By Kevin Erickson,
4 days ago
In Saturday’s MLS action, DC United (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) visits the Columbus Crew (0-1-0) at Lower.com Field in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the DC United vs. Columbus odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.
DC United picked up a 3-2 victory against Toronto FC in the opener last Saturday. M Theodore Ku-DiPietro set up F Christian Benteke in the 90th minute to tie the match 2-2. Ku-DiPietro then scored his 1st career MLS goal in the 8th minute of stoppage time to stun Toronto.
Columbus was on the short end of a 4-1 loss on the road against the Philadelphia Union. GK Patrick Schulte allowed 4 goals on 5 shots on target but was only playing because GK Eloy Room had been unable to secure a green card for the opener. Room has returned to training and should be set to resume his starting role Saturday.
COLUMBUS (-150) is the play as a moderate favorite, as it will bounce back on its home pitch after a disappointing opener against a tough foe on the road.
DC United may seem like a tempting play for the chance to multiply your initial wager by more than 4 times, but United was fortunate to win last week and won’t be able to strike gold in a 2nd straight outing.
The Crew are 2-0-1 across the past 3 meetings with United and has scored at least 2 goals in 5 straight in the series.
