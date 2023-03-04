OVC Championship: SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech odds, picks and predictions

The SE Missouri State Redhawks (18-16, 13-8 OVC) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-16, 12-7) meet Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech game odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

SE Missouri State picked up a 65-58 win against the top-seed Morehead State, cashing outright as a 4-point underdog. The Redhawks have dumped Lindenwood, Tennessee State and Morehead State, covering the spread in each outing. The 3-0 ATS run ties a season best, accomplished twice before.

The 2-seed Tennessee Tech topped Tennessee-Martin 78-63 as 1.5-point underdogs as the Under cashed, and it has also covered in 3 straight meetings.

These teams split the regular-season series, with SE MO State winning 84-77 in overtime Jan. 21, while Tennessee Tech won 82-80 at home Feb. 4. The Over cashed in each of the meetings.

SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML) : SE Missouri State -135 (bet $135 to win $110) | Tennessee Tech +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

: SE Missouri State -135 (bet $135 to win $110) | Tennessee Tech +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Against the spread : SE Missouri State -2.5 (+100) | Tennessee Tech +2.5 (-120)

: SE Missouri State -2.5 (+100) | Tennessee Tech +2.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 148.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

SE Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech picks and predictions

Prediction

SE Missouri State 79, Tennessee Tech 75

SE Missouri State might be worth pursuing, as it has been on a serious roll in the OVC Tournament, including an upset of the top seed. However, if you’re cool with giving the points, the spread comes cheaper. Take SE MISSOURI STATE (-135) or PASS.

Roll with SE MISSOURI STATE -2.5 (-110), as the Redhawks are playing well when it matters most. Whomever ends up winning here is likely destined for a First Four game in Dayton, but either team will take it.

The Redhawks have won and cashed in 3 straight in the conference tourney. You’ll be going against the series trends, however, as Tennessee Tech +2.5 (-120) is 5-1-1 ATS in the past 7 meetings in this series. In 4 of the past 8 meetings, the game has been decided by a margin of just 4 points, with 2 games needing OT to decide a winner, so expect a close one.

OVER 148.5 (-110) is the lean in this OVC clash.

The Over has cashed in each of the past 3 meetings in this series, including each of the 2 regular-season battles this season.

The Over is 5-1 in the past 6 games overall for SE Missouri State, too, while cashing at an 11-5 clip across the past 16 overall for Tennessee Tech.

