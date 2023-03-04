Arizona at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

There is no reason to take UCLA (-240) at the current odds as you’ll receive minimal profit if the Bruins win, although that is the likely outcome.
UCLA -5.5 (-105) is the pick despite the Wildcats winning the first meeting this season. The Bruins are undefeated at home and they only converted 4-of-20 three-point attempts in the first meeting, which is something that likely won’t happen again.
The Wildcats are 4-5 ATS on the road and the Bruins are 10-6 ATS at home this season (2nd-best in the Pac-12). The home team is also 5-0 ATS in the last 5 meetings.
Even though these teams can light up the scoreboard at times, UNDER 148.5 (-115) is the lean in this matchup. UCLA allows only 59.7 points per game (7th in the nation) and the Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these programs.
