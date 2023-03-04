Open in App
Arizona at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

5 days ago
The No. 9 Arizona Wildcats (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) take on the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (26-4, 17-2) Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Arizona vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats edged out USC 87-81 on Thursday as they covered as 2-point road favorites. Arizona has won 8 of its last 10 contests.

The Bruins covered as 11-point home favorites in Thursday’s 79-61 victory over Arizona State. UCLA is on a 9-game win streak, all of which have come against Pac-12 opponents.

This will be the second season meeting between Arizona and UCLA. The Wildcats won 58-52 as 2-point home favorites and the Under (148.5) hit in the first meeting on Jan. 21.

Arizona at UCLA odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:46 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Arizona +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | UCLA -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arizona +5.5 (-115) | UCLA -5.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 148.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Arizona at UCLA picks and predictions

Prediction

UCLA 76, Arizona 70

PASS.

There is no reason to take UCLA (-240) at the current odds as you’ll receive minimal profit if the Bruins win, although that is the likely outcome.

UCLA -5.5 (-105) is the pick despite the Wildcats winning the first meeting this season. The Bruins are undefeated at home and they only converted 4-of-20 three-point attempts in the first meeting, which is something that likely won’t happen again.

The Wildcats are 4-5 ATS on the road and the Bruins are 10-6 ATS at home this season (2nd-best in the Pac-12). The home team is also 5-0 ATS in the last 5 meetings.

Even though these teams can light up the scoreboard at times, UNDER 148.5 (-115) is the lean in this matchup. UCLA allows only 59.7 points per game (7th in the nation) and the Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these programs.

