UFC 285: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner odds, picks and predictions

In a lightweight bout on the main card, Mateusz Gamrot takes on Jalin Turner Saturday at UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UFC 285: Gamrot vs. Turner odds, and make our expert picks and predictions.

The early prelims are on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card begins on Pay-Per-View at 10 p.m. ET.

Gamrot looks to bounce back after a unanimous-decision loss to Beneil Dariush last time out at UFC 280 in October. That defeat snapped a 4-bout win streak that dated back to Oct. 2020.

The Polish fighter, a.k.a. “Gamer”, has shown an ability to get it done in a number of ways. He had a unanimous-decision win over Arman Tsarukyan in June 2022, knocked out Diego Ferreira in Dec. 2021 and submitted Jeremy Stephens in July 2021 in the 1st round.

Turner takes the walk to the octagon with physical advantages. He stands 5 inches taller than his counterpart and holds a 6.5-inch reach advantage. The southpaw also holds 6.48-to-3.26 significant strikes landed per minute advantage.

The key for Turner is if he can keep this fight upright. Gamrot is a tremendous wrestler, and he has a 4.66 takedown average compared to just 1.14 for Turner.

UFC 285: Gamrot vs. Turner odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; Lines last updated at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Fight result (2-way line) : Gamrot -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Turner +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

: Gamrot -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Turner +170 (bet $100 to win $170) Over/Under : 2.5 rounds (Over +125 | Under -160)

: 2.5 rounds (Over +125 | Under -160) Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+155) | No (-230)

UFC 285: Gamrot vs. Turner picks and predictions

Records: Gamrot (21-2-0) | Turner (13-5-0)

Fight result (2-way line or moneyline)

TURNER (+170) is worth a roll of the dice as a rather moderate underdog.

Gamrot is coming off a loss, and Turner has the tools to make this a long evening for the Polish fighter. “The Tarantula” also holds the physical advantages in height and reach, and will able to keep Gamrot at a distance.

As long as Turner can avoid going down to the canvas, letting Gamrot use his wrestling to his advantage, METHOD OF VICTORY: TURNER BY POINTS (+600) is also a solid play for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 6 times.

However, if it does go to the mat, Turner does have 3 wins in the past 4 fights via submission, so METHOD OF VICTORY: TURNER BY SUBMISSION (+1000) is also worth a look for a small-unit play.

OVER 2.5 ROUNDS (+125) is worth a look at plus-money, as I think Turner can keep Gamrot at a distance and avoid the stoppage.

Gamrot has gone the distance in his past 2 fights, and 3 of his 6 bouts at the UFC level. Turner has 5 straight stoppages, with 3 wins via submission, and 2 via TKO/KO. Still, Gamrot is easily the fiercest opponent Turner has faced, and this one should go long into the night.

