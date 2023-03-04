Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids odds, picks and predictions

In Saturday’s MLS action, Sporting Kansas City (0 wins, 1 loss, 0 draws) travels to meet the Colorado Rapids (0-1-0) Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., at 9:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sporting KC vs. Colorado odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.

Sporting KC was on the short end of a 1-0 loss on the road against the Portland Timbers Monday night in the season opener. The match was moved from last Saturday due to a winter storm that hammered Portland with over 10 inches of snow. Keeper John Pulskamp was beaten in the 6th minute, but he was solid for the remainder of the match.

The Rapids were roughed up by the Seattle Sounders on the road by a 4-0 count, the most lopsided MLS match in the opening weekend.

Sporting KC picked up a 2-1 win in a feisty meeting last May 18, while Colorado picked up a 2-0 home win March 12.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Sporting KC +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Colorado Rapids (bet $100 to win $100) | Draw +285 (bet $100 to win $285)

Sporting KC +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Colorado Rapids (bet $100 to win $100) | Draw +285 (bet $100 to win $285) Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -145 | U: +125)

World class soccer coverage all in one place: Get ESPN+

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids picks and predictions

Prediction

Sporting KC 1, Colorado Rapids 1

DRAW (+285) is a solid lean in his matchup between 2 clubs that lost their openers last weekend.

Sporting KC (+255) is also a tempting play, especially with the Colorado Rapids (+100) coming off a 4-0 thumping last weekend in Seattle. Sporting KC played Portland tough, and it faced the adversity of not only playing on the road, but facing a match moved due to weather.

UNDER 2.5 (+125) is worth a look at plus-money.

We have seen 2 or fewer goals in 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series, and with the Rapids and Sporting KC each getting blanked last week, goals could be at a premium in Matchday 2 for both sides.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.