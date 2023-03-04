Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBZKg_0l7g6Sc100

In Saturday’s MLS action, Sporting Kansas City (0 wins, 1 loss, 0 draws) travels to meet the Colorado Rapids (0-1-0) Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., at 9:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sporting KC vs. Colorado odds, and make our best expert MLS picks and predictions.

Sporting KC was on the short end of a 1-0 loss on the road against the Portland Timbers Monday night in the season opener. The match was moved from last Saturday due to a winter storm that hammered Portland with over 10 inches of snow. Keeper John Pulskamp was beaten in the 6th minute, but he was solid for the remainder of the match.

The Rapids were roughed up by the Seattle Sounders on the road by a 4-0 count, the most lopsided MLS match in the opening weekend.

Sporting KC picked up a 2-1 win in a feisty meeting last May 18, while Colorado picked up a 2-0 home win March 12.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Sporting KC +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Colorado Rapids (bet $100 to win $100) | Draw +285 (bet $100 to win $285)
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -145 | U: +125)

World class soccer coverage all in one place: Get ESPN+

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids picks and predictions

Prediction

Sporting KC 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Moneyline (ML)

DRAW (+285) is a solid lean in his matchup between 2 clubs that lost their openers last weekend.

Sporting KC (+255) is also a tempting play, especially with the Colorado Rapids (+100) coming off a 4-0 thumping last weekend in Seattle. Sporting KC played Portland tough, and it faced the adversity of not only playing on the road, but facing a match moved due to weather.

Over/Under (O/U)

UNDER 2.5 (+125) is worth a look at plus-money.

We have seen 2 or fewer goals in 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series, and with the Rapids and Sporting KC each getting blanked last week, goals could be at a premium in Matchday 2 for both sides.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Duke odds, picks and predictions
Pittsburgh, PA50 minutes ago
MAC Tournament: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State odds, picks and predictions
Kent, OH1 hour ago
SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA2 days ago
Seahawks locking up Geno Smith sends message to other free agents
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia odds, picks and predictions
Chapel Hill, NC40 minutes ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
ESPN, CBS differ on Hawkeyes’ seeding in latest Bracketology prior to Big Ten Tournament
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC12 hours ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL18 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy