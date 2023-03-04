Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Six people are stabbed downtown Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff,

4 days ago

In the early morning hours Saturday, six people were stabbed at 7th Street and Broadway downtown Los Angeles.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing the six people

The Los Angeles Police Department responded around 2:13 a.m., where they learned that during a confrontation with two groups of people, outside on the street, the suspect began stabbing multiple victims, according to the LAPD.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Updates will be provided as more information comes in.

Six people are stabbed downtown LA Saturday morning
