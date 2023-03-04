Is this the couple behind the ‘Worst Art Job Listing Ever?’

Earlier this week, the internet lost its collective mind over a job listing for a high-profile “Art World Family” that seemed to lump seven jobs into one — from babysitter to travel agent.

Now, there’s speculation that the power couple in question is top artist Tom Sachs and his fashion influencer wife, Sarah Hoover, who are two of NYC’s most plugged in art and fashion world scenesters.

The job posting was originally blogged about on the site Filthy Dreams under the headline, “I Found It: The Worst Art Job Listing Ever Created.” The post went so viral, it even ended up being covered in the New York Times .

In an update to the original blog post, the author has written, “UPDATE: I’m getting intel, secret and not-so-secret (see the comment below), that the listing is allegedly from Tom Sachs and Sarah Hoover.”

Sachs and Hoover are two of NYC’s most plugged in art and fashion scenesters. Instagram/@sarahhoov

Respected art world publication ArtNet has also run speculation that the prospective employers could be the couple.

Page Six made several attempts to reach the couple, but did not get a response.

In the much-maligned job ad, the poor prospective employee’s duties were listed as serving “as the central point of communication to household staff (including chef, nannies, landscapers, dog walkers, housekeeper, contractors, and building managers),” as well as babysitting the couple’s child, picking up clothes from “high end” stores, “apartment rooftop garden maintenance,” and what’s oddly referred to as maintaining “dog systems” for “potty breaks, food, day care, dog walkers, vet appts.”

The job listed numerous duties with the one goal of making ‘life easier for the couple in every way possible.’ Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The right candidate had to be, “Flexible to be on-call outside of the 10am-6pm workday,” and would have to “answer messages and take care of tasks before and after work, as well as occasionally on weekends,” all for “$65,000 to $95,000.”

And, of course, the employee would have to sign an NDA.

“The ideal candidate must be dedicated to a simple goal: make life easier for the couple in every way possible,” said the listing, which has now been taken down.

Whoever was hired would have to sign an NDA. Getty Images for W Magazine

Several commenters to the original blog post claimed to have once worked for the couple.

“I was his Registrar and it was truly one of the worst experiences of my life,” one commenter alleged. “I don’t think he even knew my name and I had to look after his kid more than once. I constantly had to do personal jobs for his family and his wife Sarah who was never appreciative of anything.”

Another claimed, “I know for a fact that this is Tom Sachs and his wife Sarah, worked there and did 1/2 of the things on this listing under a different title and watched people do it too.”

Several people alleged on the blog Filthy Dreams that they had worked for Sachs. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sachs’ work has been seen in the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as the Guggenheim, and the Whitney. He’s known for his Space Program series of sculptures, and recently created an NFT project with metaverse platform Monaverse called “the final frontier.”

Hoover formerly worked at Gagosian, and is on the boards of various art organizations. She is frequently spotted around town at glamorous events, and regularly shows off her designer outfits to her more than 42,000 Instagram followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjaoExoscKm

The couple have a son, a dog, and a rooftop garden.

The New York Times pointed out that “what made the blog post immediately catch fire across the internet was that it was only slightly crazier than the sorts of jobs many young people — the overeducated assistants, the underemployed M.F.A.s, all the well-dressed hordes of the exploited — already put up with to get a toehold in what looks like the glamour of the art world.”