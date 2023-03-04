Wolves move up to seventh with 110-102 win over Lakers

Minnesota beat the Lakers to jump the Clippers in the Western Conference standings

Mike Conley's 3-pointer was just his second made three of the night but with just 1:13 left in the game it gave the Wolves a six-point lead on the road and they held on for a key victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

Conley scored the final five points of the game, draining a layup 30 seconds after hitting the clutch 3 later to push the lead to eight as the Wolves locked down Anthony Davis in the final moments to cut off a late Lakers comeback.

Minnesota's 110-102 win bumps them back over the .500 mark but also sends them above the Clippers in the standings to seventh place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles, without LeBron James or D'Angelo Russell, relied heavily on Davis who led all scoring with 38 points.

Rudy Gobert led the Wolves with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Minnesota finishes off their West Coast road trip Saturday in Sacramento with tipoff set for 9 p.m.