Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Bring Me The Sports

Wolves move up to seventh with 110-102 win over Lakers

By Jonathan Harrison,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Xv9k_0l7fuXi200

Minnesota beat the Lakers to jump the Clippers in the Western Conference standings

Mike Conley's 3-pointer was just his second made three of the night but with just 1:13 left in the game it gave the Wolves a six-point lead on the road and they held on for a key victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

Conley scored the final five points of the game, draining a layup 30 seconds after hitting the clutch 3 later to push the lead to eight as the Wolves locked down Anthony Davis in the final moments to cut off a late Lakers comeback.

Minnesota's 110-102 win bumps them back over the .500 mark but also sends them above the Clippers in the standings to seventh place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles, without LeBron James or D'Angelo Russell, relied heavily on Davis who led all scoring with 38 points.

Rudy Gobert led the Wolves with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Minnesota finishes off their West Coast road trip Saturday in Sacramento with tipoff set for 9 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kaprizov injured in Wild win over Winnipeg
Saint Paul, MN10 hours ago
Gophers survive Nebraska to advance in Big Ten tourney
Lincoln, NE46 minutes ago
Naz Reid says LeBron James praising him is 'special feeling'
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY22 hours ago
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program
Chicago, IL24 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
The 3 Foods This Cardiologist NEVER Eats—and 5 Foods He Eats Every Day
Houston, TX27 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX22 hours ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy