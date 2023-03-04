Packers Free Agents Stay or Go: Keisean Nixon

Should the Green Bay Packers re-sign Keisean Nixon? That seems to be a simple question, as addressed in Part 11 of this series on the Packers’ 2023 free agents.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 14 players who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, including All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon.
Going in alphabetical order, our “Stay or Go” series will look at each of those players in advance of the official start of free agency on March 15. Why should the Packers re-sign Nixon? Why should they let him go? Is there a replacement on the roster? Could they get a compensatory draft pick in exchange?
Packers Should Re-Sign Keisean Nixon
Should the Packers re-sign Keisean Nixon? I don’t know. Would you like to win the lottery? Would you like to eat whatever you want without gaining weight? Would you like to find the fountain of youth.
Duh, duh, duh and duh.
The Packers’ special teams have been a perennial laughingstock. Over the years, whether it was Shawn Slocum or Ron Zook or Shawn Mennenga or Maurice Drayton, Green Bay’s kicking units have ranged from almost mediocre to unbelievably horrible. They’ve given away yards and games.
Enter Nixon, who lit a fuse in everything when the Packers finally cut their losses with mistake-prone and ineffective Amari Rodgers.
Playing for the NFL’s minimum wage of $965,000, Nixon led the NFL with a 28.8-yard average on kickoff returns to become Green Bay’s first All-Pro returner. His five kickoff returns of 50-plus yards led the NFL, including a 93-yarder vs. Miami in Week 16 and a 105-yard touchdown vs. Minnesota in Week 17. His approach to punt returns was unorthodox, to be kind, but he averaged 12.7 yards per runback, so you can't knock the end results.
