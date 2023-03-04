Seahawks Stressed Sauce: Jets CB Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Details from Pete Carroll Interview

Pete Carroll seemed to have been overly eager at getting to know a star cornerback like New York Jets' Sauce Gardner before the 2022 NFL Draft, who the Seattle Seahawks would've likely selected had he somehow slipped to No. 9.

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets found themselves uniquely intertwined this past season.

But despite the numerous connections and comparisons, it was an odd pre-draft interaction that served as just another circumstance involving the two teams before anyone even realized that was the case.

Jets All-Pro cornerback and 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner flew up the top of draft boards last spring and was highly-regarded by many teams. But before he was selected No. 4 overall and exceeded expectations as a rookie, the Seahawks were also in the market for a cornerback.



Naturally, Seattle coach Pete Carroll met with Gardner to pick his brain. But things didn't exactly flow well from a comfort standpoint.

"I remember I did my Seahawks interview ... and that was probably the most uncomfortable one," Gardner said Friday during the combine on NFL Network.

It was a surprising admission from Gardner on live television, who wasted no time detailing why Carroll was the reason the meeting went so poorly from his perspective.

"I remember it was me and Coach Carroll, he was just like so close to me, he was asking me questions," Gardner said. "I was like 'Man, it's getting a little hot in here.'"

Hilariously, the camera panned to Carroll harmlessly watching the combine festivities from a suite in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carroll seemed to have been overly eager at getting to know a star cornerback like Gardner, who Seattle would've likely drafted had he somehow slipped to No. 9.

"He would ask me a question, 'What do you look at when it comes to a receiver?'" Gardner said. "I remember I started off 'I look at ...' and he would cut me off like 'What do you look at?' I'm thinking you didn't even give a chance to answer the question."

Things obviously worked out for the Seahawks, as they snagged some guy named Tariq Woolen in the fifth round. All he did was go on to tie the league lead with six interceptions and finish third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. No big deal.

The Seahawks and Jets, two of the league's biggest 2022 surprises, both had numerous Rookie of the Year nominations from what was arguably the two best rookie classes this past season. Additionally, the Jets watched as former quarterback Geno Smith revitalized his career at age 32. He then led the Seahawks to a 23-6 win over the Jets in Week 17 for what was just the third meeting between the two teams in over 10 years.

But all the patterns you can find between the Seahawks and Jets from this past season might not be as odd as the now infamous interview details between Gardner and Carroll.

