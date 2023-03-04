How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers prepare for their final regular season game against the Auburn Tigers.

Tennessee is capping off their regular season this afternoon. They travel to Auburn, Alabama, to take on the Tigers before preparing for the SEC Tournament. Auburn has been a much-improved team recently, taking Alabama down to the wire several times.

The Volunteers lost guard Zakai Zeigler for the season with an ACL tear. Zeigler was, at times, the heartbeat of the Tennessee team, leading them in transition and holding down the defensive end. A lot of Tennessee's recent success was because of Zeigler's fearless nature, and now they must replace him.

Head coach Rick Barnes doesn't have much time to figure out a solution before games become crucial. Tennessee has already been on a down stretch recently, and finding a consistent threat on both sides is a tall ask.

Guard Santiago Vescovi has steadily improved since returning from injury . He's had some free throw woes of late, but should be ready for an uptick in offensive involvement.

How To Watch Tennessee @ Auburn

Gameday: Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

Saturday, March 4th, 2023. Game time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Auburn Arena (Auburn, Alabama)

Auburn Arena (Auburn, Alabama) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .