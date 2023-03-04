Open in App
Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry

NFL Combine Provides New Opportunity For Jalin Hyatt

By Evan Crowell,

4 days ago

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could make some serious headlines with a strong showing at the NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine provides valuable athletic testing for franchises evaluating the future of their league. While strong combine performances don't equate to lucrative careers, most successful professionals tested well.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could blow everyone out of the water with a strong performance on Saturday. He is one of, if not the most, athletic receivers in the draft class , rivaling UNC's Josh Downs and Cincinnati's Tyler Scott. Few will test as well as Hyatt, and he could make a lot of money.

Most scouts have between a first and second-round grade on Hyatt before his testing. His downfield tracking and special speed make him a seamless fit into any professional offense, especially one with a high-octane passing attack. He has met with several teams through the predraft process and is beginning to garner buzz.

Hyatt has spent the entire offseason preparing for this moment. He must test exceptionally way to cement his name into the first round, but some speculate he could run a sub-4.30 second forty-yard dash, which would be one of the fastest times of any position, let alone the receivers.

