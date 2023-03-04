Open in App
Columbus, OH
The Lima News

Putnam farmer Duling assumes role of president

By Dean Brown,

4 days ago
Aaron Siebeneck (Putnam SWCD Board Supervisor) Curtis Tobe, Jeff Nordhaus, Sarah Rieman, Jeff Giesige, Bonnie Brooks and Mary Wilhelm (Putnam SWCD Staff) Jeff Duling (President, OFSWCD) and Kevin Edinger (NRCS) Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Jeff Duling, Putnam County farmer and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, assumed the role of President of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Districts during the annual Partnership Meeting held in Columbus. The OFSWCD is a non-profit organization providing support and assistance to Ohio’s 88 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts. This meeting brought together nearly 500 conservation leaders throughout the state.

“I am extremely honored and excited to assume the role of President,” said Duling in a release. “This is a great time to be involved with Soil and Water Districts and to lead the Federation. During my tenure I want to focus on developing the relationships districts have with the people in their community to bring meaningful conservation practices to more people in Ohio.”

County SWCDs provide a variety of conservation related assistance and programs to landowners and user’s of Ohio’s working lands — working hard to keep soils productive and waters clean throughout the state of Ohio.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

