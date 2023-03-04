Angela Yee Opens Up About Backlash She Faced as a Co-Host on The Breakfast Club

Popular Brooklyn-based radio personality Angela Yee has recently become more vocal about her time and experiences as a co-host of the highly-rated The Breakfast Club morning show, where she served as co-host for 12 years.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the 47-year-old said she debated whether to stay or leave shortly before her contract was set to expire.

“My contract had been up in December, and so I was already trying to figure out, ‘Am I staying here? Am I going somewhere else?’ And I just wanted to keep all of my options open,” Yee explained. “I never want to feel like I’m stuck somewhere.”

She further dished about the struggles she endured being the only female to host the show with two male counterparts, adding that she didn’t feel it was fair to receive backlash for comments made by the other hosts.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne Tha God] did for some things that he said. And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals,” Yee said. “You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

She added: “That was part of why I really wanted to have my own show because now what happens, I’m accountable for that. But when you have three different people with three different opinions or three different viewpoints and completely different personalities – we’re all individuals but sometimes it’s hard for people to separate that.”

Yee left her post for good last December and has since been tapped to host her own show on Power 105.1 called Way Up with Angela Yee on weekdays from 3pm-7pm. On her last day, she thanked her fans and staff for their support.

“Thank [You] everybody for just being here with us and rocking with us for so long. We’re in the Radio Hall of Fame, that is a huge deal, we don’t take that for granted,” she said. “It takes a team of people to be able to do this so I’m excited for what The Breakfast Club is going to do.”

Since the Radio Hall of Famer’s departure, several celebrities and influencers have stepped in her shoes to serve as guest hosts, including Lala, Jemele Hill, Jason Lee, Nene Leakes, and Jess Hilarious.