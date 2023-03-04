Brantley Transferring from Miami

Miami loses tight end to the Transfer Portal.

Today will be the first spring practice for the Miami Hurricanes. It will be without one of its tight ends, Kahlil Brantley .

The redshirt-sophomore has entered the Transfer Portal, as he announced it via his Twitter handle:

Brantley came to play for the Hurricanes after being a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports out of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern. While playing in eight games for Miami last season, he caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Miami also lost Will Mallory to the NFL Draft after he caught 42 passes for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022. Plus, at least for the spring, the Canes will be without redshirt-sophomore Elijah Arroya , a versatile 6-foot-4 and 235-pound athlete that could be a big weapon in Shannon Dawson's air raid offense.

It will be interesting to see how Miami handles its spring practices and which tight ends earn the most playing time during spring ball and into fall camp.

Good luck to Brantley with whichever program he ends up signing with.

