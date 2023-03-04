Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets Blunt After Latest Loss

By Shandel Richardson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3Rxu_0l7fjrUT00

Butler says the Heat are going through the motions

"When we don't guard, it gets ugly for us," Adebayo said.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is blunt as they come.

He has never shied from calling out himself or teammates. He had another one of the moments after Friday's loss to the New York Knicks.

Butler was critical of the entire team because the Heat are hurting their playoff seeding. They have lost six of seven and hold a half game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat and Hawks play today, so Butler made sure to issue a message. They can't expect to win with first-half performances like they had against the Knicks, who scored 71 points.

"I'm at a point, I think everybody is, it doesn't surprise us," Butler said. "We really get bored with the process and I can't tell you why. We play hard and sometimes we get back in the game like we did [Friday] ... For some odd reason we think it’s gonna be easy, so we just got out there and go through the motions.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat comeback bid falls short against Knicks. CLICK HERE

Herro takes dig at officiating after Knicks loss. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry out Saturday against Hawks. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, More
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Honored Pau Gasol at His Lakers Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Miami, FL1 day ago
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Wednesday Against Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA27 days ago
Ja Morant Went Clubbing And Flashed Gun Even After Getting Called Out For Off-Court Road Habits At Players-Only Meeting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Skip Bayless' Shocking Remarks About Ja Morant Are Going Viral
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Boosie Responds To Skip Bayless Questioning If Ja Morant Is A Gang Member
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ja Morant Gets Roasted On The Today Show
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create The Perfect Starting Lineup For The 2023-24 NBA Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY9 days ago
Lakers News: Best Player On LA's Tuesday Opponent Under Police Investigation
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after juvenile shooting at his home
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy