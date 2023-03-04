Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets Blunt After Latest Loss

Butler says the Heat are going through the motions

"When we don't guard, it gets ugly for us," Adebayo said.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is blunt as they come.

He has never shied from calling out himself or teammates. He had another one of the moments after Friday's loss to the New York Knicks.

Butler was critical of the entire team because the Heat are hurting their playoff seeding. They have lost six of seven and hold a half game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat and Hawks play today, so Butler made sure to issue a message. They can't expect to win with first-half performances like they had against the Knicks, who scored 71 points.

"I'm at a point, I think everybody is, it doesn't surprise us," Butler said. "We really get bored with the process and I can't tell you why. We play hard and sometimes we get back in the game like we did [Friday] ... For some odd reason we think it’s gonna be easy, so we just got out there and go through the motions.”

