How To Watch The Miami Heat Play Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat play host to Trae Young and the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meeting, with both being played in Atlanta. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. Additionally, it marks as the first of consecutive games against the Hawks with their next contest on Monday. The Heat are 74-58 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-39 in road games ... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (G League), Jamal Cain (G League) and Nikola Jovic (back) are out, Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable. For the Hawks, no injuries have been submitted yet.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Kevin Love

F Jimmy Butler

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Clint Capela

G Dejounte Murray

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on slow starts: "I thought we've been starting games pretty well. Once that second wave comes in, I think we just have to not let it drop off. That's part my fault. I've been in that unit, too. I'm going to watch the film and see how I that second unit can keep the flow going."

