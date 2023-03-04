Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Patriots to Release Veteran QB Brian Hoyer, per Report

By Patrick Andres,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfP2T_0l7fgsYF00

The Michigan State product has started two games in parts of eight seasons with New England.

A longtime Patriots signal-caller’s third stint with the team appears to be coming to an end.

New England is set to release veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer when the new league year begins on March 15, SiriusXM NFL’s Adam Caplan reports .

Hoyer began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2009, playing for the team through ’11. After a one-year stay with the Cardinals , Hoyer—a Cleveland native—was picked up by the Browns . There, he played some of the best football of his career amid a memorable quarterback battle with young Johnny Manziel, starting 16 games over two seasons and leading the league in yards per completion in '14.

From there, Hoyer made his way to the Texans , and went on to spend time with the Bears , 49ers and Colts . All told, the Michigan State product has played parts of eight seasons with New England, starting one game apiece for the Patriots in 2020 and 2022.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Joe Burrow enjoys glamorous night out with longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cowboys Cutting Zeke? Keeping RB Seems 'Far-Fetched' - Insider
Dallas, TX2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ravens Statement on Franchise-Tagging Lamar Jackson Indicates They Intend to Sign Long-Term Deal
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
What a Jets Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Might Look Like
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Orlando Brown Jr. Decision Marks End of Chiefs’ Honeymoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Packers’ Jones Has Message for Jets Fans Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kirk Ferentz Blasts Settlement in Iowa Racial Discrimination Suit
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
NFL Franchise Tag Deadline: Lamar Jackson Outmatched by the Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Takeaways: The Ravens’ Decision on Tagging Lamar Jackson, Combine Notes
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
RGIII Reports Ravens Are ‘Not Reluctant’ to Sign Jackson to Big-Money Deal
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy