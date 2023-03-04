Patriots to Release Veteran QB Brian Hoyer, per Report

The Michigan State product has started two games in parts of eight seasons with New England.

A longtime Patriots signal-caller’s third stint with the team appears to be coming to an end.

New England is set to release veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer when the new league year begins on March 15, SiriusXM NFL’s Adam Caplan reports .

Hoyer began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2009, playing for the team through ’11. After a one-year stay with the Cardinals , Hoyer—a Cleveland native—was picked up by the Browns . There, he played some of the best football of his career amid a memorable quarterback battle with young Johnny Manziel, starting 16 games over two seasons and leading the league in yards per completion in '14.

From there, Hoyer made his way to the Texans , and went on to spend time with the Bears , 49ers and Colts . All told, the Michigan State product has played parts of eight seasons with New England, starting one game apiece for the Patriots in 2020 and 2022.