dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Targeting $10,000,000 Amid Rapid Global Crypto Adoption, According to Quant Analyst PlanB By Daily Hodl Staff, 4 days ago

By Daily Hodl Staff, 4 days ago

A rapid acceleration in Bitcoin’s pace of global adoption could catapult the top cryptocurrency to staggering new heights, according to quantitative analyst PlanB. In a ...