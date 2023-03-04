Open in App
Italy, TX
UPI News

3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident

By Don Jacobson,

4 days ago

March 4 (UPI) -- Three children are dead and two others remain hospitalized Saturday after a domestic incident in a North Texas town, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZi6q_0l7feppe00

Ellis County, Texas, sheriff's Deputy Jerry Cozby said at a news briefing that authorities responding to call at around 4 p.m. Friday found three children dead inside a home in Italy, Texas, located about 45 miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Two more children were taken to hospitals, he said. Their ages, relationships to each other or their conditions were not immediately released.

The slain and injured children are of elementary school age and were attacked with a knife by their mother, who was taken into custody, WFAA-TV reported .

The station, citing sources with the Texas Child Protective Services agency, said all five children were siblings and were attacked when a social worked arrived at the house to investigate a report the mother, who had been removed as their guardian, was having banned visitations with them.

Neighborhood resident and substitute teacher Tye Thomas told the Dallas Morning News four of the five victims attended nearby Stafford Elementary School in Italy.

"When I found out who it was, I'm really sad because those kids -- they were really good," he said, noting that he had seen them earlier in the day.

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why," CPS spokesman Patrick Crimmins told the newspaper.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

