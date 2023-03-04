Donate now to support the V Foundation and fight cancer

On March 4, 1993, Jim Valvano was helped to the stage at the inaugural ESPYS by Dick Vitale to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Facing terminal cancer, Valvano delivered the 1,706-word speech that has become his legacy. "Don't give up ... don't ever give up" is a rallying cry for sports fans as well as cancer patients and their families.

Saturday marks 30 years since that iconic moment. The spirit of Jimmy V continues in the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

As we celebrate this anniversary and Jimmy V, the race to achieve victory over cancer continues. If you are able, please consider donating to the V Foundation .

Remember, 100% of donations go to fund cancer research and programs.