Marine Corps Will Eliminate Historic Scout Sniper Program in 2024

The United States Marine Corps has disbanded its world class and historic scout sniper program. The decision comes as the Corps tries to revamp infantry battalions in the face of evolving warfare.

Scout Snipers are highly trained, precise long-range shooters who provide support for ground combat operations. They also gather vital intelligence for commands across the Marine Corps.

The military initiated the program decades ago during the WWII era, and many stakeholders in the community are now mourning the loss of such a decorated program.

“We’re shocked and saddened that our Marine Corps leadership seems to have forgotten the lessons learned in combat, paid for with the blood of our members,” the USMC Scout Sniper Association, a nonprofit representing the snipers, announced on social media.

Lieutenant General David J. Furness, Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policy, and Operations at Headquarters Marine Corps, outlined the “immediate transition of Scout Sniper Platoons to Scout Platoons” in a memo. Moving forward, infantry battalions will no longer sport sniper attachments. Now, scouts will “provide the commander with relevant, reliable, accurate and prompt information.”

According to officials, “newly designed Infantry companies were insufficient to offer the Battalion continuous all-weather information gathering.” Rather than a total abandonment of sniping, the Corps will establish a new MOS “Reconnaissance Sniper within the Reconnaissance Battalions.”

Only 18 Marines at a time comprised Scout Sniper platoons. Now, Scout Platoons will consist of 26 Marines in total, including a first lieutenant and an infantry gunnery sergeant.

“The shift to a Scout Platoon will allow those Marines to focus their training and evaluations on scouting, providing commanders the right tools to accomplish their mission,” Marine spokesman Capt. Ryan Bruce told a trade magazine.

The new platoons will still feature designated marksmen (Marines trained in marksmanship but not sniping) and precision rifles.

“Rather than do away with Scout Snipers… perhaps our senior leadership should invest the little bit of time and effort it would take to better train, equip and organize the highly skilled and motivated Scout Snipers who are already giving their all in defense of our Nation,” the USMC Scout Sniper Association fired back at the memo on Facebook.

The sudden and polarizing change in policy comes as a feature of the new Marine Corps Force Design 2030 plan. The Corps wants to restructure how they operate within the changing landscape of warfare.

“We urge the Commandant of the Marine Corps to reconsider this ill-advised policy decision,” USMC Scout Sniper Association continued in their plea. “If you believe Scout Snipers are a valuable asset to our Marine Corps warfighting capability, then you should take whatever steps you can to place pressure on our Commandant, Gen David Berger, and his leadership team to rescind this message and do the right thing. You have representatives in Congress who also want to hear from you.”