Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SP: Albany man arrested after driving while on drugs

By Jessie House,

4 days ago

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State police arrested Rallah Rollins, 20 of Albany on February 28. Rollins was allegedly driving while on drugs.

On February 28 around 11:20 p.m., troopers stopped a car on I-87 in Malta after seeing multiple vehicle and traffic violations. The driver identified as Rollins was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and other vehicle and traffic law violations. Police also report they found controlled substances including cocaine on Rollins while taking him into custody.

Rollins was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Rollins was taken to Saratoga state police for processing, where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). A sample was collected following the evaluation to determine the drug content of his blood. He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on March 23 and released to a sober third party.

