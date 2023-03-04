Knoxville Police: Third person arrested in connection to JC man’s shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A third person has been taken into custody in connection to a Johnson City man’s death in Knoxville, according to police.

A tweet from the Knoxville Police Department states that Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was taken into custody Friday night.

Police say that Jackson was the third suspect indicted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting death of Rahleik Garcia from Johnson City on February 14.

