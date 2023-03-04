Open in App
Knoxville, TN
WJHL

Knoxville Police: Third person arrested in connection to JC man’s shooting death

By Van Jones,

4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A third person has been taken into custody in connection to a Johnson City man’s death in Knoxville, according to police.

A tweet from the Knoxville Police Department states that Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was taken into custody Friday night.

PREVIOUS: Johnson City man, 21, dies at scene of shooting in North Knoxville

Police say that Jackson was the third suspect indicted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting death of Rahleik Garcia from Johnson City on February 14.

