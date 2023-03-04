CBS Mornings Deals: Get a portable charger for 30% off

Exclusive discounts from CBS Deals 03:50

Rush Charge

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a portable charger for 30% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

REATHLETE leg massager AIR-C HEAT

REATHLETE

REATHLETE's leg massager compression leg wraps come with three intensities, three modes and a heat knee massager.

It's on sale for 31% off.

REATHLETE leg massager AIR-C HEAT, $138 (regularly $200)

Rush Charge Comet

Rush Charge

The Rush Charge Comet can provide 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of internet use to your personal smartphone. The charger is compatible with many charging cable types, including Lightning, Type-C or Micro-USB.

The Rush Charge Comet can be recharged while charging up to three devices at the same time.

Rush Charge Comet, $49 (regularly $70)

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light

TikiTunes

Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals . The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine-hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame.

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)

