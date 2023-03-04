USC offers class of 2024 Arkansas native TJ Lindsey

The USC Trojans have offered three-star 2024 Bryant (AR) native and defensive lineman T.J Lindsey.

USC joins Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, California, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Notre Dame among many others.

Lindsay had 44 tackles, four for loss, seven sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and one pass breakup, including a state championship in 2022.

T.J Lindsey is a 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, rated the No. 404 overall prospect and the No. 41 edge rusher prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 28 edge rusher prospect in the 247Sports rankings.

USC can use all the defensive line help it can get. The Trojans are trying to replace Tuli Tuipulotu in 2023. When they go to the Big Ten in 2024, they will need a sturdy, physically imposing presence on their defensive front, handling powerful offensive lines from the Big Ten’s best teams (Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State). USC needs to be ahead of the curve on the defensive line, and this is one small attempt out of many to reach a higher standard.