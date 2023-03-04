Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Jewish museum in Portsmouth to celebrate blooming of 3,800 daffodils, honor Holocaust victims

By Katrina Dix, The Virginian-Pilot,

4 days ago

Last fall, more than 100 volunteers planted more than 3,800 daffodil bulbs at the Jewish Museum & Cultural Center in Portsmouth to commemorate the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust.

Sunday, the museum is hosting a “Blooming Celebration” with speakers, films, foods, and most of all, buttery yellow blooms. There is no cost to attend.

Similar gardens bloom in hundreds of communities around the world. The Atlanta-based Daffodil Project, which provides some initial bulbs free of charge to anyone who starts a commemorative garden, estimates that more than 800,000 have been planted since 2010.

The shape and color of the hardy flowers are reminiscent of the six-pointed stars Jews were forced to wear at that time. As perennials return every year, the daffodils create a persistent, living memorial in defiance of the children’s unmarked graves.

In Warsaw — where in 1943 Jewish residents of the Warsaw Ghetto staged the first major urban uprising against the German occupation — many people wear daffodil pins or carry paper daffodils.

The museum hopes other organizations in the area will follow its lead, and staff can provide assistance to anyone interested in starting a garden of remembrance.

If you go

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: 607 Effingham St., Portsmouth

Cost: Free

Details: www.jewishmuseumportsmouth.org

