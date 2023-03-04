Tourist Laughs As A Bull Elk Nearly Ends His Life

You can’t fix stupid…

There ain’t nothing funny about getting run over by one of the biggest animals to roam our lands.

Elk are one of the largest species of deer in the world. Elk can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and stand up to 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Elk are known for their size and strength along with their massive antlers that males (bulls) grow.

Only male elk have antlers, which they shed and regrow each year. The size of an elk’s antlers can vary depending on a variety of factors, including age, genetics, and food sources. Generally, older and larger bulls will have larger antlers than younger bulls. Antlers can grow up to 6 feet in length and can weigh up to 40 pounds.

Elk can become annoyed by humans, particularly in areas where their habitat comes into urban areas. Elk may cause damage to crops or property, or pose a threat to human safety if they become use to humans or agitated by us. Elk can become aggressive if they are annoyed or threatened. The breeding season cause them to act more aggressive as well.

This tourist is seen approaching a massive bull elk. The elk is happily grazing away roadside, minding its own business.

While this is the perfect opportunity to view an animal like this, there always has to be one in the crowd.

The man walks right up in front of the elk with his cellphone in hand. Immediately the elk lowers its head and shows enough aggression that a person should be warned.

But, this guy thought it was funny. He stood his ground, grinning ear to ear, for his cell phone video. The elk puts its head down again and begins the charge.

Thankfully, this fella recognized that and took off in a sprint.

A close call that just didn’t need to happen.

