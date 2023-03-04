Open in App
Overland Park, KS
Whiskey Riff

Jackson Mahomes Accused Of Assault By Kansas Waitress And Restaurant Owner

By Aaron Ryan,

4 days ago

Can this guy just go away already?

Jackson Mahomes , the controversial TikTok star and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of assaulting a waitress and the owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to reports, there were two separate incidents. First, the 22-year old Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year old male waiter at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. Then, he reportedly forcibly kissed the female owner of the restaurant.

In a statement, police confirmed that they were investigating the incident but didn’t provide any details:

“The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.”

The owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, provided video surveillance of the incidents showing Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her, telling the Kansas City Star that she believed Mahomes was intoxicated:

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

@kansascitydefender An investigation is currently underway following accusations of assault against Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The incidents in question occurred at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge on 6995 W. 151st St. in Overland Park last weekend. According to reports, Mahomes, 22, allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old male waiter by shoving him multiple times. Later that same evening, he is said to have forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of the establishment. ♬ original sound – kcdefender

According to Vaughn, Mahomes is a frequent guest of the restaurant and friends with her step-daughter. She also posted a picture of herself with Mahomes back in December, but said that Mahomes is often disruptive when he comes into the restaurant.

This obviously isn’t the first time the younger Mahomes has found himself embroiled in controversy.

Back in 2021, he made headlines for pouring water on heckling Baltimore Ravens fans, TikTok dancing on the memorial of the late Washington great Sean Taylor, and also going scorched earth on a bar in Kansas City because they didn’t cater to him like a celebrity.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last month, Mahomes could be seen on the field in postgame interviews filming his trademark cringey TikToks – apparently unaware that he had nothing to do with the team’s success.

@jacksonmahomes LFG!! CHAMPSSS

♬ Girls want Girls – Neon

Seems like this kid’s long overdue for a reality check – and he may just be getting one from the police soon enough.

The post Jackson Mahomes Accused Of Assault By Kansas Waitress And Restaurant Owner first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
