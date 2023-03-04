Open in App
Hartford, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford man convicted of murder in 2019 fatal shooting in city apartment

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant,

4 days ago
Hartford Superior Court in Hartford. Conn. MICHAEL McANDREWS/Hartford Courant/TNS

A Hartford man was convicted in the death of a man who was shot at a city apartment in 2019, officials said.

A jury found John Bolton, 49, guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm in Hartford Superior Court this week in connection with the fatal shooting of 30 year old Carl Spence on Jan. 8, 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Police and court records show that Bolton, of Laurel Street, allegedly shot Spence in the lobby of an apartment building on Laurel Street after the two got into an argument in an upstairs apartment.

Witnesses told the investigators the shooting happened in the lobby of the apartment after further confrontation between the two men.

One witness said after hearing two gunshots, he ran to the basement and when he looked back he saw Spence on the floor, the arrest warrant affidavit said.

A third witness further told police that the two men had argued in an upstairs apartment before the shooting in the lobby.

Bolton was arrested a few weeks after the shooting and his case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Danielle O’Connell with help from Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Richard J. Rubino and Inspector Thomas Steck, according to state authorities.

“We are grateful for the hard work the Hartford Police Department puts into each and every homicide case,” State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said in a statement. “They go above and beyond in their investigation that often involves relying on reluctant witnesses. The family endured a lot of pain and unnecessary heartache reliving these memories during the trial. It is our sincere hope that they feel justice was done today. We thank the jury members who took time out of their busy lives to give their attention to this case.”

Bolton, who has been in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail since Jan. 28, 2019, is set to be sentenced in Superior Court in Hartford on April 27, records show.

