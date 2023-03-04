Open in App
The Independent

Cruise ship passenger catches male employee allegedly filming in women’s bathroom

By Oliver Browning,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umpJo_0l7fUxbW00

An MSC cruise ship passenger filmed the moment she allegedly caught a male employee filming in the women’s bathroom .

“This man was in the women’s restroom located at the kids club,” the victim , identified only as Saja, captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times.

She claims the employee locked himself in the adjoining toilet stall and appeared to be aiming a camera at her.

In the video, the man - wearing a uniform - eventually steps out of the cubicle.

MSC Cruises say they have since fired the crew member involved in the alleged incident.

