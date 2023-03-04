Phil Foden’s dazzling run sets up Manchester City’s win over Newcastle

After a bursting run, Phil Foden’s shot deflects off Sven Botman and into the Newcastle net.

This was another of those Manchester City displays that are becoming less of a curio: flat, discordant and ending in a scrappy win that would have been a blazing, rampant victory in previous seasons.

Newcastle’s visit meant a return for City to the Etihad Stadium after five away trips and the champions did what was required by taking three points as the title race enters its defining phase.

Pep Guardiola takes credit for introducing Bernardo Silva on 65 minutes, then seeing him score City’s second goal 120 seconds later. Silva’s strike arrived courtesy of Erling Haaland’s around-the-corner pass, following a Newcastle mix-up from a faulty Nick Pope clearance. From here there was a melee caused by Dan Burn leaving a foot in on Jack Grealish and a closing phase of scant quality, which was the tale of the afternoon.

Phil Foden had opened proceedings with a fast-paced run and finish which followed him scoring twice at Bristol City in midweek and last Saturday at Bournemouth. It signalled a further return to form and Guardiola offered an explanation of why the 22-year-old had been flat.

“When I spoke with Phil, I said: ‘You have to have the confidence to do it [be direct].’ But what happened to him is normal. He arrives in the team at 17, plays for the national team at the World Cup, Euros, winning titles with us, and every year is a little better and better. Then for a moment you go down a level,” said Guardiola. “So you have to accept it, don’t blame others, the opponent or the manager or the club. Accept that you can do better and step by step you will be back and scoring goals.”

Goalscorers Bernardo Silva (left) and Phil Foden embrace after Manchester City take a 2-0 lead. Photograph: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

August’s reverse fixture had been a 3-3 thriller and Ilkay Gündogan signalled this one might be a repeat when heading marginally over after a minute at the end of a free-flowing City sequence.

Newcastle’s reply was prompt: Kieran Trippier’s corner dropped on to the head of Jamaal Lascelles, he headed into a crowded goalmouth and City cleared. An errant pass from the hosts had the lurking Callum Wilson hoping to pounce, Rodri mopping up in time.

Eddie Howe had stated he wanted Newcastle to show early intent and they tried. Bruno Guimarães, their star turn in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat, spun the ball in behind Kyle Walker to Anthony Gordon. The winger, making a full debut for the visitors, went to shoot and kicked his own foot to the home support’s glee.

Foden showed the Merseysider how it is done. Operating on the right – a rarity for him – his run ripped through Newcastle and when Gordon and Sven Botman rushed in, Foden’s shot pinged off the Dutch defender and past Pope for the opener.

A quarter of an hour gone and Newcastle were under siege. Foden’s next foray earned a corner and the visitors somehow escaped. It came after Sean Longstaff had pulled the trigger in City’s area and Nathan Aké blocked: the type of chance that has to be scored against Guardiola’s team.

This was Newcastle’s first outing since the Wembley loss to Manchester United and they were playing chase-ball. Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish, Gündogan, Haaland, Rodri and Foden zipped possession about in a fashion that had Howe’s players flailing.

Sign up to Football Daily

Free daily newsletter

Kick off your evenings with the Guardian's take on the world of football

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Three moments ensued that could have led to goals. Trippier dropped the ball into City’s area, Ederson came a long way and fluffed the catch but his side remained intact. Next, De Bruyne’s chip gave Haaland a free, close-range header which he missed. Then Longstaff floated a pass to Trippier who teed up Wilson only for the striker to miskick.

It was the prevailing narrative of the contest: a final ball or attempt of questionable quality. Rodri and De Bruyne continued the theme after the sides changed ends, spraying intended through passes off-target, though Grealish’s thumping effort that missed to Pope’s left had the keeper watchful.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Joelinton joined the roll call of the hapless by connecting only his studs to a Joe Willock cross. That came before the clincher from Silva which allowed City to cruise home and maintain the pressure on Arsenal.

Howe said: “We had our chances, but we didn’t take them and Manchester City took theirs.”

Ahead of the international break City face Crystal Palace in the league, RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 second leg (1-1 after the first game) and Burnley in the FA Cup. “They will define our season,” said Guardiola.