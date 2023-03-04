Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Tempe Independent

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Tempe bus stop

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3so8re_0l7fSalJ00

A man died following single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tempe, police said.

Tempe police responded to the crash about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at a bus stop near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man by police and firefighters, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic restrictions included northbound Priest Drive, north of Elliott Road to Grove Parkway and southbound Priest Drive, south of Grove Parkway to Elliott Road.

Authorities said about 8 a.m. that the crash scene has been cleared and roads opened.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tempe, AZ newsLocal Tempe, AZ
Homes hit by gunfire at Apache Junction RV Resort
Apache Junction, AZ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead after crash involving motorcyclist in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
25K fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in northwest Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Woman killed, three hurt in UTV accident in Apache Junction
Apache Junction, AZ3 days ago
Man found dead in his car at Phoenix intersection
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man arrested after allegedly killing 8-year-old in hit and run in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Two kids in critical condition from Phoenix townhome fire have passed away
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Docs: Convicted felon shot, killed man after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man convicted of murdering pregnant wife in Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Man arrested in connection with deadly January shooting in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Family keeps hope as police search for deadly hit-and-run driver in Mesa
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix police seeking public help in identifying armed suspect at a Walmart
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Buckeye Child Molester Arrested, Police Concerned There May Be Multiple Victims
Buckeye, AZ3 days ago
'A bullet came in six inches behind my head': Police investigating shots fired incidents at RV resort in Apache Junction
Apache Junction, AZ5 days ago
Man jailed on murder charge after shooting in central Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Police arrest student for bringing firearm to high school in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways
Mesa, AZ13 hours ago
City program turned around dying strip malls
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Body found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ7 days ago
Multiple people arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting online predators
Chandler, AZ4 days ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
State revokes Mesa awning company’s contracting license following investigation
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
6 Restaurants Are Now Open Inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Arizona resident finds bobcat snuggling in doggie bed
San Manuel, AZ1 day ago
'Traumatized' residents of 3 Phoenix mobile home parks being forced out attend special council meeting
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
City to drill 2 large wells in SE Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
This North Phoenix Kosher Dining Staple Closed Its Doors
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The first 80s of the year coming soon!
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy