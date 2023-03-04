Man dies after vehicle crashes into Tempe bus stop

A man died following single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tempe, police said.

Tempe police responded to the crash about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at a bus stop near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man by police and firefighters, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic restrictions included northbound Priest Drive, north of Elliott Road to Grove Parkway and southbound Priest Drive, south of Grove Parkway to Elliott Road.

Authorities said about 8 a.m. that the crash scene has been cleared and roads opened.