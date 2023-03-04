Game day preview: Bowling Green at Toledo women's basketball

Bowling Green State University wants a piece of the Mid-American Conference title. Toledo wants it all to itself.

The colossal regular season finale between the Falcons and Rockets has plenty at stake with next week’s MAC tournament looming. Toledo has already clinched a share of the regular season title, but a BGSU win would give the Falcons a share as well.

The winner will head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland next week as the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.

Here is a look at Saturday’s game.

THE BASICS

■ Who: Bowling Green (25-4, 14-3) at Toledo (24-4, 15-2)

■ When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ Where: Savage Arena

■ Streaming: ESPN3

■ Follow: Michael Burwell , Kyle Rowland

PROJECTED STARTERS

■ BGSU: Elissa Brett (14.2 points per game), Allison Day (12.9), Nyla Hampton (11.2), Jocelyn Tate (10.4), Lexi Fleming (8.7).

■ Toledo: Quinesha Lockett (18.1), Sophia Wiard (10.3), Sammi Mikonowicz (10.1), Khera Goss (8.1), Jessica Cook (7.0).

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BGSU

The Falcons have had a little bit of a shaky stretch by their standards recently. After posting an 11-game winning streak and tying its best 24-game start to a season in program history (22-2), BGSU is just 3-2 in its last five games. Although the Falcons still force plenty of turnovers, opponents have been able to shoot well and score against them. The 85 points allowed to Northern Illinois and the 84 vs. Buffalo – two of the three highest scoring performances allowed by BGSU this season – resulted in losses. There is no denying BGSU’s toughness, though, especially after a thrilling 81-76 overtime win over Ball State on Wednesday.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TOLEDO

The Rockets are one win away from a second consecutive outright MAC championship. To think that would be possible after their loss to Bowling Green in January was a long shot. How has Toledo done it? By literally not losing. UT has won 12 straight games, with three of those wins coming against the top half of the conference. The team that went 19-1 in the MAC last season is back and better than ever.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ BGSU: When Brett is on, so are the rest of the Falcons. A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Brett has scored in double figures in 11 of her last 12 games. The only time she didn’t was a six-point outing on 0 of 7 shooting from 3-point range in the loss to Buffalo on Feb. 25. In her last six games, Brett has eclipsed 20 points three times and pulled down at least eight rebounds on three occasions as well.

■ Toledo: Goss had a remarkable stat line in Wednesday’s comeback against Kent State: a game-high plus-20, with zero points in 23 minutes. What’s the story? Invaluable defense. Goss’ offense shouldn’t be underestimated – she averages 8.1 points per game. But she makes her presence known on the defensive end as one of the most tenacious defenders in the MAC. She has six steals in the past three games and nine games of double-digit steals this season.

STATS TO KNOW

■ 70: With a signature victory over Michigan, 24 total wins, and eight points in this week’s AP poll, Toledo is officially on the NCAA tournament bubble. Somehow, though, the Rockets’ NET ranking is only 70th nationally, which is a blemish on their resume. It will be awfully hard for the selection committee to keep them out of the tournament if they win an outright MAC title and don’t win the conference tournament.

■ 79.3: Toledo ranks fifth nationally in free-throw percentage, an underrated weapon in close games during the month of March. Wiard owns the school record for career free-throw percentage.

■ 21.93: BGSU’s ability to force turnovers all over the court has been remarkable all season. The Falcons force 21.93 turnovers per game, which is first in the MAC by a wide margin (Ball State is second with 17.4) and seventh in the country. BGSU has forced at least 20 turnovers in 19 games this season, including eight of its last nine.

■ 7: For the seventh time in MAC history, BGSU and Toledo will finish as the top two teams in the final regular season league standings, according to BGSU athletics. The two teams were atop the MAC for three straight seasons from 2009 to 2012, as well as 1994, 1992, and 1989.

PREDICTIONS

Michael Burwell: The atmosphere at the Stroh Center when BGSU and Toledo met in mid-January was electric. Savage Arena will be wild today. The Falcons have played well on the road this season; they are 13-2 in true road games. But the Rockets and their average of 4,000 fans in attendance – more than twice the amount of any other MAC team – will by far be the Falcons’ biggest test. This game will go right down to the wire, but the Rockets’ advantage at home will be the difference. Toledo 77, Bowling Green 75.

Kyle Rowland: Aside from Duke, no team has made Toledo look more ordinary this season than Bowling Green. In the teams’ first meeting, the Rockets were outclassed from the opening tip, as Day scored 31 points. Toledo will be prepared for Day this time, and the game is at Savage Arena. The homecourt advantage and the stakes make it difficult to envision a BG victory. The Rockets are playing their best basketball of the season, and the Falcons have taken a small step back in recent weeks. Toledo 67, Bowling Green 63.