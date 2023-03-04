Words of hope: A local man's memoir finds audience in area prisons

Hopeless. Lost. Afraid.

Those are some of the range of emotions individuals in prison feel, according to Deacon Ed Irelan, who has ministered to area prisons for more than 30 years.

Through his ministries — including the introduction of a locally written story of hope — Deacon Irelan has seen prisoners' lives be transformed.

He brought the book, The Home for Friendless Children, into his prison ministry at Toledo Correctional Institution and Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima after connecting with author Cynthia Lee Olsen.

The b ook, published in 2021, is a memoir detailing her husband Rob Olsen’s difficult upbringing in Reading, Pa. His father abandoned the family when Mr. Ols en, now 68, was 5 years old. He and his three siblings lived in and out of an orphanage of the same name as the memoir when they weren't living with their mother, who struggled to support the kids and suffered from alcoholism.

The story also touches on Mr. Olsen’s two brothers’ experiences with imprisonment. The Olsen brothers each persisted, overcame their respective hardships, and were able to build happy and successful lives in their adulthood.

Deacon Irelan felt the book was a good selection for inmates, especially those who may similarly come from disadvantaged backgrounds and are “on the journey to redeem their lives and to become valuable members of society,” he said.

“They can identify with the plight of her husband, the main character in the book, and they can see how he was able to rise above some extremely challenging situations that he was born into,” Deacon Irelan said. “They're looking for inspiration and they're looking for hope, and I think they find both in that book.”

Mrs. Olsen said she didn’t think her book would have much of an impact, but hoped it would be inspiring.

“So far,” the deacon said, “the results have all been extremely positive.”

The prisoners read and reflect on the book through a book club format led by Deacon Irelan or other volunteers. He said the discussions better facilitate their taking away lessons from the book and each others’ stories.

“They'll say things like, ‘When you bring us a book like this … you show us the better part of society, the better part of humanity, and it makes us and inspires us to change our lives and to become better people,’” Deacon Irelan said. “A lot of them really want to come back to society and become positive contributing members of society.”

He plans to introduce the book to Mansfield Correctional Institution and the Stryker Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio through Mrs. Olsen’s donation of a few dozen copies. She also sent copies to Columbus because Mr. Olsen had attended Ohio State University, as well as to the Monroe and Adrian jails, near where the couple now resides.

Mrs. Olsen grew up in South Toledo and is currently living in Monroe. She initially wrote the memoir just for her family, so they could learn from the experiences of their father and grandfather. But a friend encouraged Mrs. Olsen to make it public.

The family “is at peace” with their past, Mrs. Olsen said, and the memoir “has brought them some healing.”

Mrs. Olsen said it means a lot to her and her husband that his story would be able to help others.

“I was thrilled and honored that they'd want to use the book,” Mrs. Olsen said. “Because, oh my gosh, if the book helped somebody, that gives it a higher purpose.

“You really do not have to be defined by your past,” she continued. “You can go on and have a good life.”

Along with the message of hope, Mrs. Olsen said the story also brings in the themes of joy, experiencing life, working hard, and love of family.

“I tried to write a book that told the story, but also balanced it with joy and hope,” she said. “And that's a really fine line. It's hard.”

Deacon Irelan noticed another theme.

“There was a certain spirituality that kind of flowed through the whole book without being overt about it,” he said. “You felt yourself rooting for her husband … to become successful.”

He leads the prison ministry as the justice ministry coordinator for Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo. The ministry involves bringing religious services and other programming to area facilities several days a week. The mission is carried out primarily through volunteer work.

“I value human life and I do want to see these people succeed,” Deacon Irelan said of why he’s driven to do this ministry.

He added that seeing people’s success stories has brought him closer to God.

“You see these people in the darkest spots,” he said. “As you see them grow and find hope and find forgiveness and mercy in God, it affects your own life, it brings you closer to Him, it makes me realize that He has a hand in everything.”

The Home for Friendless Children is available for purchase at bit.ly/3kABQzu .

