Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
610AM Sports Radio

Bryce Young's official NFL Scouting Combine measurements are in

By Brandon Scott,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BWZL_0l7fQZl200

(SportsRadio 610) - Perhaps the most highly anticipated player measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine are finally in.

Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young, who faces questions about how his size will translate from college to the NFL, measured in at 5 feet, 10 1/8 inches and 204 pounds.

As our senior Texans columnist John McClain points out , Young is the same height as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who went No. 1 overall in 2019, and just three pounds lighter.

The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. They have expressed interest in trading the pick, likely with a team seeking to draft a quarterback. The Texans, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, fall into this category, as do their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 overall pick.

Young is widely considered the top quarterback prospect after two outstanding seasons at Alabama, including winning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have acknowledged their obvious need to address the quarterback position, but it remains to be seen which direction they go in.

What we know for sure about Young is that while he is smaller quarterback, his measurements aren't necessarily unprecedented for a player picked at that spot, as evidenced by Murray just four years ago.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texans sign DL Taylor Stallworth to active roster
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX21 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy