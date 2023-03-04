Bryce Young's official NFL Scouting Combine measurements are in

(SportsRadio 610) - Perhaps the most highly anticipated player measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine are finally in.

Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young, who faces questions about how his size will translate from college to the NFL, measured in at 5 feet, 10 1/8 inches and 204 pounds.

As our senior Texans columnist John McClain points out , Young is the same height as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who went No. 1 overall in 2019, and just three pounds lighter.

The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. They have expressed interest in trading the pick, likely with a team seeking to draft a quarterback. The Texans, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, fall into this category, as do their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 overall pick.

Young is widely considered the top quarterback prospect after two outstanding seasons at Alabama, including winning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have acknowledged their obvious need to address the quarterback position, but it remains to be seen which direction they go in.

What we know for sure about Young is that while he is smaller quarterback, his measurements aren't necessarily unprecedented for a player picked at that spot, as evidenced by Murray just four years ago.