Erie County, OH
WKBN

Fatal crash: Man, woman, 3 kids hit by semi on Ohio Turnpike

By Laura Morrison,

4 days ago

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed in an Ohio Turnpike crash that injured four others Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. near Oxford Township in Erie County. A 30-year-old man was driving a Jeep Cherokee when he swerved off the road, striking a guardrail and ended up in the center lane.

Also riding in the Jeep was a 26-year-old woman and three children all 4 years old and younger. Those in the SUV attempted to get out of the vehicle and out of harm’s way, but a semi-truck driver ended up crashing into them.

OSHP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the rest of the Jeep’s occupants were sent to Firelands Regional Medical Center for serious injuries. The 27-year-old driver of the truck was not hurt, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing into the crash that shutdown the westbound turnpike for nearly three hours in the area.

