PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Meet Benny!

CHICAGO — Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a sweet Beagle named Benny.

Benny along with many other adult dogs have their adoption fees waived for Saturday only.

You can make an appointment online and walk-ins are also welcome.

