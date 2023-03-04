Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
Two Los Angeles County Women and a Las Vegas Woman Indicted for Alleged Scheme that Used California Prison Inmates’ Identities to Fraudulently Obtain Nearly $1 Million of Federal Student Loans

5 days ago
March 4, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – Three women were arrested this week on a federal grand jury indictment alleging they ran a federal student...
