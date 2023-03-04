Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Thieves Steal Equipment, Including ‘Jaws of Life’, from Houston (TX) Fire Engines

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,

5 days ago
At least 11 incidents of life-saving equipment theft since 2022. At least four different fire departments, including the one in Houston, have fallen victim to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Houston shooting: Man found dead in crashed pickup truck on Long Point
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Woman arrested for shooting at twin brothers in SE Houston grocery store parking lot, records show
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Good Samaritan killed helping stranded driver change tire on Houston freeway
Houston, TX1 day ago
Police make arrest hours after deadly double shooting in SE Houston
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Video shows customers running for cover after shots fired near Kemah bars
Kemah, TX1 day ago
16 families displaced when large fire rips through NW Houston apartment complex, HFD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston robbery suspect runs up behind woman in garage
Houston, TX2 days ago
Watch a Houston, Texas Man Destroy a Car in Road Rage Incident
Houston, TX2 days ago
2 men shot after being followed to home in east Houston, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
‘My heart just dropped’: Family searching for answers after crash with semi-truck near Snyder
Snyder, TX2 days ago
Suspects wanted for stealing lawn equipment in Atascocita, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say
Atascocita, TX2 days ago
Liquor store owner shoots and kills suspected burglar inside business in Coldspring, sheriff says
Coldspring, TX1 day ago
Two Houston Men Arrested On Charges Of Using A Counterfeit Key To Steal Mail From the College Station Post Office
College Station, TX2 days ago
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
College Station, TX2 days ago
Deer Park man arrested in Colorado after allegedly taking off ankle monitor following guilty plea
Deer Park, TX21 hours ago
2 men shot during unaffiliated rodeo horse contest in southwest Houston, police say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Pasadena public official allegedly stole $1.6 million for plastic surgery
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
Man fatally shot while sitting inside Jeep in parking lot of east Houston senior living apartments: HPD
Houston, TX3 days ago
‘He’s scared. My mom is scared’: Couple terrified to stay in their Cypress home after shooting
Cypress, TX2 days ago
A Houston family's water bill went from $120 to $2,000 in a month. Now, they want answers
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman accused of stealing from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, using money for plastic surgery, trips
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
Body found during Galveston search for missing twin brothers
Galveston, TX2 days ago
Lanes reopened after 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on W. Beltway at Westheimer, deputies say
Houston, TX1 day ago
At least 5 people rescued from water in Galveston amid search for missing teens, beach patrol says
Galveston, TX2 days ago
Here's why Houston traffic is going to get even worse next week
Houston, TX1 day ago
Caught on Cam: Man brutally beaten by bouncer at LGBTQ event in Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston crime: Car burglary suspect leaves behind phone with selfie as the screensaver
Houston, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy