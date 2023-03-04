Open in App
Boulder, CO
KDAF

House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale

By Tyler Wornell,

5 days ago

( NewsNation ) — The Colorado home where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead is up for sale, with a listing price of just under $7 million.

The 6-year-old girl was discovered in the basement of the Boulder home in 1996, having been bludgeoned and strangled. No one has been charged in her death, and the investigation has been the subject of numerous docuseries and films over the years.

The home was purchased by the Ramseys in 1991 for $500,000, the Denver Post reported . They ultimately sold the property in 1998 to a group of investors and the address was changed, and large trees and fencing were added.

The current owners purchased the home for $1.04 million in 2004, the outlet reported.

Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the killing of wife, son

The house has been on and off the market several times over the years, according to People magazine, and was last listed at $2 million in 2014. This time around, it’s listed at $6.95 million.

The 7,240-square-foot home, which has five bedroom and five bathrooms, is described by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty as a “stately and modernized” 1920s Tudor home in an “epic” location with “stunning curb appeal.” The home includes a 1,141-square-foot top floor penthouse suite with two full bathrooms and a fireplace, according to the listing. The second floor has four bedrooms, a game room, private deck and terrace.

The listing adds that the house has “timeless appeal.”

Nearly half of US murders going unsolved, data shows

Ramsey was found dead in the basement of the home Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever prosecuted.

The case will be reviewed by state cold case experts this year, investigating authorities announced in November.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails. They have traveled to 19 states as part of their investigation and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 individuals.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974, send an email to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov , or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

