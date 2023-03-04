Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

Beer for a Year never fails: 4 times Colorado State students hit half-court jackpot

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274zVI_0l7fKcfj00

Once is a fun moment.

Two or three times is a bit of a trend.

Four times is a darn phenomenon.

The best half-court shooters in the nation apparently reside in Fort Collins.

This truly might be the most remarkable thing in the country this college basketball season.

Four times Colorado State students plucked from the crowd at a men's basketball game have hit a half-court shot to win the New Belgium "Beer for a Year" contest.

Four!

The first happened in early January and it was a fun, viral moment on social media. Then it happened again. Then again.

You could feel the hype before CSU's home finale Friday night. CSU sure did, even whipping together a fancy promo video.

Would you believe it, it happened again!

Contestants have 45 seconds to hit the shot but none of these four waited around for the buzzer. Sure, CSU scored 92 points and shot lights out in Friday's win but the biggest cheer surely came at halftime.

In the iconic words of announcer Mike Breen, for a big shot, Bang!

Even legendary Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde (and his 344,000-plus Twitter followers) had to enjoy this one.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

