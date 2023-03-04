Open in App
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Door-to-door sales pitch prompts caution in Wausau, Marathon County

By Shereen Siewert,

4 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department posted a caution to its Facebook page cautioning residents about people who are going door to door in the area with a questionable offer.

Police have received multiple reports of people going door to door asking residents to if they are interested in purchasing “heart attack or stroke insurance.” The individuals were also asking information if the residents “are home alone all day.”

“At this time, we have not been able to verify any permits have been issued allowing for this activity,” sheriff’s officials say.

Police encourage residents to be vigilant with the information they share with strangers and to assist in protecting their personal information.

If you have been a victim of criminal activity related to this incident, please call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on our non-emergency number, 715-261-7793. If you need immediate assistance of law enforcement, please call 911.

