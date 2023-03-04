Open in App
Quincy, MA
Patriot Ledger

Broken hydrants, top pay and landmark restaurant sold

By The Patriot Ledger,

4 days ago

This is Jen Wagner, executive editor at The Patriot Ledger. Welcome to this week's edition of Your Week on the South Shore. Only for subscribers. Thanks for subscribing. And thanks for reading.

COMING THIS WEEK: The coverage of a Quincy aunt accused of killing her baby niece. We preview the trial here.

Clean Harbors fire: Broken hydrants, pollutants and complaints

There are still questions to be answered after the fire in Braintree. But some details are coming out. Read the story here.

Much beloved Quincy restaurant is sold

For the owners of Southern Artery's Punjab Cafe, the restaurant has always been about more than the food. Read the full story here.

Town salary lists

Watch for your town salary list coming to PatriotLedger.com soon. We watch for trends, publish the entire town payroll – and it is ONLY FOR SUBSCRIBERS. This week, we published Cohasset's. In case you missed it, here are Weymouth's , Norwell's and Quincy's . More to come, too.

ICYMI: 'Every day you have hope': Grieving Scituate family leads push to toughen fentanyl laws

It's a story that touches too many families. See how this family is channeling its grief to help it stop. Read it here.

ICYMI: Postpartum depression is the focus for several Mass. bills following Clancy case.

One bill would require criminal defendants who gave birth within a year of their alleged crime to be screened for postpartum depression and psychosis. Read the full story here.

Thank you for subscribing and reach out to us any time to let us know what you think of this newsletter and what else you'd like to see here. Reach Jen Wagner at jwagner@patriotledger.com .

