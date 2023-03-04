Open in App
Overland Park, KS
Outsider.com

Jackson Mahomes Being Investigated by Police for Two Separate Incidents

By Dustin Schutte,

4 days ago
(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated by police, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. Authorities are looking into two separate incidents that unfolded at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas.

Per the report, Jackson alleged shoved a 19-year-old male waiter at the restaurant multiple times. He’s also accused of “forcibly” kissing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn.

The incidents occurred on Feb. 25. A video was provided to the Kansas City Star, which allegedly shows Jackson grabs Vaughn “by the throat” and kissed “her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m.”

Jackson allegedly asked to speak to Vaughn privately about shoving the male waiter. He’s accused of forcing himself into her basement office.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,'” Vaughn said. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Jackson Mahomes Maintains His Innocence

Police continue to investigate the accusations against Jackson Mahomes. He maintains his innocence.

Brandan Davies, Jackson’s attorney, released a statement on his client’s behalf.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” he said, per OutKick. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The alleged incident occurred two weeks after Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City to a Super Bowl LVII victory. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

