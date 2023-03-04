Open in App
NBA Bettor Hits Insane 77 Cent Parlay, Wins $18K

By Barkley Truax,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VXi4_0l7fISiv00
(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Sometimes when you’re done with your bets for the day, you throw that little extra cash into an incredibly unrealistic parlay that would pay out more than you make in four months.

Well, someone actually hit one.

They spent 77 cents to pay out $18,018 to have Bam Adebayo’s first made shot be a layup, Cam Johnson to make a three-pointer, and for Al Horford’s first method of points to be deemed ‘other.’ He made a jump shot, which was not a part of the other options to choose from or the 36-year old NBA vet.

Check out the parlay from this past Wednesday (March 1) below:

Horford went on to score a season-high 23 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson also went off to score 33 points. That was good for a season-high of his own and personal best with his new team, the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo continues to be one of the NBA’s top big men with a 20-point, eight-rebound performance in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Buckle up, NBA bettors

March is always a fun time for betting in the NBA. It takes a backseat to March Madness, but it’s the time of the year where teams are trying to secure their respective playoff spots and players are having ridiculous performances trying to get their team over the hump.

All three of the teams that the NBA bettor from above chose from having something they’re playing for. A reason for winning. For the Celtics, they’re one game back from the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. For Brooklyn and Miami, they’re sitting at the six and seven lines. That’s the difference from a playoff team and a play-in team.

If you’re looking for scoring total bets, there’s arguably no better (no pun intended) time of the year for basketball than right now. March is synonymous with basketball, and the NBA is heating up just in time for the postseason.

Whether you’re betting overs, unders, parlays, singles, props — let’s all agree to do one thing. Use the same type of ‘eff it’ attitude as our guy above to put together our bets and win obscene amounts of cash.

