Hugh Grant reveals ‘tantrums’ on set of new movie: ‘I did a Christian Bale’
By Tracy Swartz,
4 days ago
He wasn’t one of “The Gentlemen” on the set of his new movie.
Hugh Grant confessed to “having a couple of tantrums” while filming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in Northern Ireland in 2021.
“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better,” Grant, 62, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Saturday.
“Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling…”
Grant’s new movie — set to premiere March 10 at South by Southwest ahead of a March 31 wide release — follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers as they try to retrieve a lost relic. The project is an adaptation of the popular game “Dungeons & Dragons.”
This isn’t the first time Grant has exhibited wretched set etiquette, including on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”
