Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN says these non-QB players will define Penn State’s success in 2023

By Kevin McGuire,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHhCh_0l7fGll600

As Penn State begins to prepare for spring football practices, the position under the brightest spotlight is the quarterback position. Following the long career of Sean Clifford , which ended with multiple Penn State passing records and a Rose Bowl victory to cap an 11-2 season, sophomore Drew Allar is the expected successor for the Nittany Lions, and he comes with plenty of hype and lofty expectations moving forward. But if you eliminate the obvious quarterback position from the discussion, what position or positions will have the largest impact on what Penn State does in 2023?

ESPN went through each of its way-too-early top 25 teams for the 2023 season and singled out one group that will be the biggest key for each team this fall . When it came to Penn State, the focus stayed on the offensive side of the football with the supporting cast surrounding Allar. ESPN grouped all of Penn State’s skill position players into the key category as the players that will ultimately dictate whether Penn State has a successful season or not. To be fair, this seems like an easy out, but it does make some sense.

The defense will have some key players to replace but the entire defense still has a good amount of talent to rely on for the upcoming season. And the offense has the dynamic young duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen to run the football after stellar freshman seasons in 2022. Allen would have set the freshman rushing touchdown record for Penn State if it were not for Singleton also breaking and setting the new freshman record last season. Expect plenty of Singleton and Allen again in 2023.

Penn State’s biggest question mark on offense may come with the receivers after losing Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL. The Nittany Lions bring back KeAndre Lambert-Smith , who had a big Rose Bowl, and the program attacked the transfer portal to add Dante Cephas from Kent State and Malik McClain from Florida State. The two new transfer additions should fit right in with the offense, but it is fair to wonder just how quickly the receivers get in sync with Allar.

Penn State was a common team placed in the top 10 of the way-too-early top 25 rankings following the conclusion of the 2022 season, and it is expected the Nittany Lions could be in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff discussion in the fall, and if the offense is firing on all cylinders, then the Nittany Lions could be in for a wild season.

More Football!

Penn State's 2024 football commitment tracker

Best NFL Combine photos of Ji'Ayir Brown

Twitter reacts to Joey Porter Jr.'s NFL Combine

2023 NFL Combine results for Ji'Ayir Brown

Best NFL Combine photos of Joey Porter Jr.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local State College, PA newsLocal State College, PA
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Florida A&M football offers 11-year old running back
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Basketball World Furious With 1 Team Being Barred From NCAA Tournament
North Andover, MA1 day ago
Cowboys Cutting Zeke? Keeping RB Seems 'Far-Fetched' - Insider
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL13 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Pennsylvania History Will Blow Your Mind
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Seahawks locking up Geno Smith sends message to other free agents
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy