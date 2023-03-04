Jerry Jones still highly interested in adding WR Odell Beckham to the Dallas Cowboys

Nothing is imminent.

But the Dallas Cowboys hope to add a veteran impact free agent at wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham remains high on their radar, per owner Jerry Jones.

Beckham has not played since Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season due to a torn ACL.

The Cowboys pursued him in December with hopes of adding him to the roster for a playoff but he was not yet healthy.

Beckham says he is ready to go and the Cowboys have him back on their radar as a prime free agent addition.

The Cowboys have not yet made direct contact with Beckham, who can sign with any team at any time, but Jones said his interest in the former LSU star is just as high as ever, if not more so due to a conversation he had with his mother during this past Super Bowl.

“I have not communicated to him directly, but indirectly two or three times,” Jones said. “I did have a very impressive (conversation) with the most important one in this whole proposition. That’s his mother and we had a great visit there at the NFL Honors. It was really easy for me to see where Odell got a lot of his pluses.

“She was very impressive and she was great athlete. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has. I really felt like I got to know him in our conversation. We had we had a lot of lengthy talks.”

Jones said he has the same kind of interest in Beckham now “that I had in during the season.”