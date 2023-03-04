Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Tempe bus stop

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3so8re_0l7fDABi00

A man died following single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tempe, police said.

Tempe police responded to the crash about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at a bus stop near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man by police and firefighters, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic restrictions included northbound Priest Drive, north of Elliott Road to Grove Parkway and southbound Priest Drive, south of Grove Parkway to Elliott Road.

Authorities said about 8 a.m. that the crash scene has been cleared and roads opened.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tempe, AZ newsLocal Tempe, AZ
Man dead after early morning single-vehicle crash in Tempe
Tempe, AZ4 days ago
Passenger dead after driver crashes into Tempe bus stop
Tempe, AZ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead after crash involving motorcyclist in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
95-year-old woman killed in Phoenix collision caused by red light runner
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Suspects arrested after armed robbery at Avondale sporting goods store
Avondale, AZ21 hours ago
Woman killed, three hurt in UTV accident in Apache Junction
Apache Junction, AZ3 days ago
Man dead after early morning shooting in Peoria
Peoria, AZ2 days ago
Woman dies after being stabbed by husband who was killed by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man found dead in his car at Phoenix intersection
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Detectives seeking information on fatal shooting in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Welder who was injured in K-9 officer attack cannot work, he says
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Valley family wants vandal to stop ruining memorial for deceased 19-year-old
Surprise, AZ2 days ago
Two kids in critical condition from Phoenix townhome fire have passed away
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Suspect shot, killed after pulling gun on Phoenix officers: police
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
High school lockdown caused by 'student bus driver did not recognize,' principal says
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Suspect in Phoenix murder case from January has been arrested
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man convicted of murdering pregnant wife in Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Chandler, AZ4 days ago
Family keeps hope as police search for deadly hit-and-run driver in Mesa
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix police identify woman killed in rollover crash
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Man shot near downtown Phoenix nightclub
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Police identify, arrest suspect in Phoenix fatal shooting case
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Buckeye Child Molester Arrested, Police Concerned There May Be Multiple Victims
Buckeye, AZ3 days ago
Police seeking public’s help in locating suspect in Peoria gas station fatal shooting
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
'A bullet came in six inches behind my head': Police investigating shots fired incidents at RV resort in Apache Junction
Apache Junction, AZ5 days ago
Arizona woman nearly killed by hitman hired by ex-husband
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Memorial service held for family of 5 who died in Phoenix condo fire
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Police arrest student for bringing firearm to high school in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy